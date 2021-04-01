$58.65 Million in Sales Expected for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will announce $58.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.86 million and the lowest is $58.44 million. Main Street Capital posted sales of $56.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year sales of $244.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $240.09 million to $248.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $263.34 million, with estimates ranging from $255.60 million to $271.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAIN. Raymond James raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $39.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.53. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.68 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.40%.

In other news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $188,992.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $586,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $13,672,000. Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

