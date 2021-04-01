5N Plus Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James analyst M. Glen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$60.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.81 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VNP. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.64.

Shares of TSE VNP opened at C$4.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.00. The company has a market cap of C$375.59 million and a PE ratio of 170.37. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of C$1.25 and a 52-week high of C$5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.13.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

