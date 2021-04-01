6,253 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Purchased by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after acquiring an additional 960,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,882,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,006,000 after acquiring an additional 155,727 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,304,000 after acquiring an additional 603,625 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,115,000 after acquiring an additional 92,098 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,711,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,117,000 after acquiring an additional 61,818 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.42. The company had a trading volume of 132,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,074. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $121.77 and a 12 month high of $209.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

