63,077 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Acquired by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,000. Newmont comprises about 3.6% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $313,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,561,828.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,845 shares of company stock worth $1,761,347. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.82. 203,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,341,362. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average of $61.01.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 121.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $86.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

