63,160 Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Bought by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 63,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,000. Wheaton Precious Metals makes up about 2.5% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $28,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 779.1% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.12. 115,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,831. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.