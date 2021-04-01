63,420 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Purchased by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,678,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TEL traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.73. The stock had a trading volume of 14,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,014. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $57.53 and a one year high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,445 shares of company stock valued at $34,109,286 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

