638,750 Shares in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:FTCVU) Purchased by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:FTCVU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 638,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth about $401,000.

FTCVU traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.95. The company had a trading volume of 169,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,402. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.96. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $17.08.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

