65,689 Shares in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Acquired by Tabor Asset Management LP

Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000. EchoStar accounts for about 1.2% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tabor Asset Management LP owned 0.07% of EchoStar as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 2,012.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in EchoStar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. 42.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SATS traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $23.53. The stock had a trading volume of 25,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,059. EchoStar Co. has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.15.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $489.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.00 million. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SATS shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EchoStar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

In related news, insider Anders N. Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $469,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

