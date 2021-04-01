6,592 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Bought by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,592 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.9% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,791,649,000 after purchasing an additional 392,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,981,405 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,446,071,000 after purchasing an additional 187,133 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.63. The company had a trading volume of 244,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,876,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.10 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $340.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.23.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.