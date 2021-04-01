6,702 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Echo Wealth Management LLC

Echo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,882,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,006,000 after purchasing an additional 155,727 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,304,000 after purchasing an additional 603,625 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,115,000 after purchasing an additional 92,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,711,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,117,000 after purchasing an additional 61,818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $208.40. 106,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,510,074. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $121.77 and a 12-month high of $209.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

