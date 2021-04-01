67,269 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Purchased by Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF makes up about 10.3% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV owned 2.81% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 32,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,749,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RGI traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $177.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,679. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.36. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $91.93 and a 1 year high of $178.88.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

