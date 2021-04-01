69,391 Shares in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of AerCap as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at $180,167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 839.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,720 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in AerCap by 9,338.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,658,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AerCap by 287.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,902,000 after acquiring an additional 779,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympus Peak Asset Management LP bought a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $24,455,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AER opened at $58.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.92 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $62.40.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens raised AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen upped their price target on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

