72,451 Shares in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Bought by PFM Health Sciences LP

PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 72,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth $1,155,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 284,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $329,449.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,288,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $402,527,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,453,061 shares of company stock valued at $403,833,758 over the last ninety days. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.92.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,536. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.40. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oak Street Health Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Read More: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.