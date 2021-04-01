7,449 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Bought by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,589,000 after buying an additional 212,738 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $190.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,055. The company has a market cap of $136.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.08 and a 52-week high of $192.91.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.34.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.