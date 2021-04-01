$81.25 Million in Sales Expected for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will post sales of $81.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.67 million. Lexington Realty Trust reported sales of $80.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $324.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320.52 million to $330.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $330.48 million, with estimates ranging from $325.92 million to $334.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

LXP opened at $11.11 on Thursday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 53.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

