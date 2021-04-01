8,282 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Acquired by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000. Biogen accounts for approximately 1.9% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,874,191,000 after buying an additional 125,362 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after buying an additional 316,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,380,000 after buying an additional 84,106 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 533,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,671,000 after buying an additional 30,192 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 516,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,549,000 after buying an additional 81,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $280.94. 5,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,897. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $363.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.55.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

