$881.32 Million in Sales Expected for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will report sales of $881.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $880.30 million and the highest is $881.96 million. Plexus reported sales of $767.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year sales of $3.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plexus.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $830.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sidoti downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $91.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.86 and a 200-day moving average of $78.73. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Plexus has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $94.66.

In other Plexus news, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total transaction of $367,791.54. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,824. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Plexus by 13.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Plexus by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Plexus by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,383,000 after purchasing an additional 110,479 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Plexus by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Plexus by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plexus (PLXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.