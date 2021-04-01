8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.35 Million

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 59.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 79.9% higher against the dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $3.75 million and $3.35 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000148 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001426 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001894 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002585 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 66% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

