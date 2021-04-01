9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) by 1,015.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,035,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,763,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.02% of 9 Meters Biopharma worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NMTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMTR opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Brookline Capital Acquisition reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. 9 Meters Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

