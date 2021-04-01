903,182 Shares in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Purchased by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 903,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,834,000. CoreLogic makes up about 1.0% of UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 1.16% of CoreLogic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in CoreLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CoreLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in CoreLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CoreLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in CoreLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreLogic alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLGX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CoreLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

Shares of NYSE CLGX traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $79.48. 2,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,679. CoreLogic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $90.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.85 and a 200 day moving average of $76.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.09.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $467.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.07 million. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for CoreLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.