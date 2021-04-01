912,500 Shares in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) Bought by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 912,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,536,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $370,000.

OTCMKTS:COOLU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,054. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

