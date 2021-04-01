94,797 Shares in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 94,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Canada Goose at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $918,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Canada Goose by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOS. TheStreet raised Canada Goose from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canada Goose from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Canada Goose from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.15.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average of $35.57. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $50.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.