95,486 Shares in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Acquired by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 95,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,000. SPDR S&P Retail ETF makes up about 5.6% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Round Rock Advisors LLC owned about 1.18% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth $761,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 60,295 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,062,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XRT stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.06. 52,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,603,323. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.74 and its 200-day moving average is $66.96. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

