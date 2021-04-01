A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 55,195 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of A. O. Smith worth $11,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $2,243,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 240,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 103,422 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $494,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 263.6% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 36,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 26,805 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $121,430.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,052.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,179. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $67.61 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $70.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

