Aave (AAVE) Reaches Market Cap of $4.74 Billion

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Aave coin can currently be bought for approximately $380.15 or 0.00641108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a market cap of $4.74 billion and $376.04 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00051424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00068442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00025999 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

Aave is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,464,270 coins. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.