AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,014.30

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,014.30 ($26.32) and traded as high as GBX 2,050 ($26.78). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 2,030 ($26.52), with a volume of 8,508 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £458.48 million and a P/E ratio of 101.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,014.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,008.77.

In related news, insider James Routh sold 27,478 shares of AB Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,030 ($26.52), for a total transaction of £557,803.40 ($728,773.71).

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

