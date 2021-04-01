AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is PFM Health Sciences LP’s 5th Largest Position

PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 84.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425,073 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 3.5% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. PFM Health Sciences LP owned about 0.05% of AbbVie worth $99,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.53. 90,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,514,314. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.43 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market cap of $191.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

