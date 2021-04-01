AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.65.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,514,314. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.35. The company has a market cap of $190.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $71.43 and a 1-year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

