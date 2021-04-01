Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.38

Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.38 and traded as high as $3.51. Abraxas Petroleum shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 237,374 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,681 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.60% of Abraxas Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

