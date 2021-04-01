Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of ABST traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.01. 4,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,230. Absolute Software has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $691.86 million, a PE ratio of 62.87 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. Analysts forecast that Absolute Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.0633 dividend. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth $497,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth $2,680,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at $36,638,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at $34,016,000. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

