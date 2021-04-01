Abulaba 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $241.00 (AAA)

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Abulaba has a total market capitalization of $2,597.07 and $241.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Abulaba has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One Abulaba coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Abulaba

Abulaba (AAA) is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abulaba is abulaba.co

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

Abulaba Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abulaba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abulaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

