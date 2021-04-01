Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,429,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,722 shares during the quarter. Acadia Healthcare comprises approximately 1.7% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 1.61% of Acadia Healthcare worth $71,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,613,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,608,000 after acquiring an additional 34,343 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 179,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 42,570 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $825,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $4,521,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACHC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,227. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $61.00.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $541.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. Equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

