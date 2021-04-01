Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 108.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Accenture were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.68.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $276.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $148.28 and a 12 month high of $281.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

