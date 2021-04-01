Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the February 28th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Accor stock opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.91. Accor has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68.

Several research firms recently commented on ACCYY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Friday, January 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

