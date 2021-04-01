AceD (ACED) Price Tops $0.0131 on Top Exchanges

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. One AceD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AceD has a total market cap of $950,566.29 and approximately $122,397.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AceD has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000833 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000032 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD is a token. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 tokens. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

