Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.05

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.05 and traded as high as $11.78. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 30,133 shares traded.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $71.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.71.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.16. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 72,259.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

