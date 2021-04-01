Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in State Street were worth $8,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 436.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.93.

NYSE:STT traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.66. The company had a trading volume of 31,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,730. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.95 and a 200 day moving average of $71.35. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $87.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.