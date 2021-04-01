Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,371 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $9,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SO. Mizuho upped their target price on The Southern from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,330. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $454,000. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

