Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,132 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.13. 51,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,925,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $121.92. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

