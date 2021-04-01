Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in CDW were worth $9,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $983,200,000 after purchasing an additional 565,290 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $679,906,000 after purchasing an additional 665,708 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,333,000 after purchasing an additional 895,959 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $255,853,000 after purchasing an additional 50,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,771,000 after purchasing an additional 340,773 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW stock traded up $2.22 on Thursday, hitting $167.97. 9,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,172. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,654.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,480 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

