Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $10.10 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 24,154 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.26. 67,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,669,074. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.63 and its 200 day moving average is $112.86. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $81.33 and a 12 month high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

