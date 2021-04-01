Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $10.37 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trybe Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $11,771,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in ServiceNow by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 243,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,086,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in ServiceNow by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,959 shares of company stock worth $26,293,485 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow stock traded up $6.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $506.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,050. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.67 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $521.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $519.72. The company has a market cap of $99.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.43, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.68.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

