Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $11.30 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,242 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,036,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,293,000 after acquiring an additional 677,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 50,512 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $190.61. 55,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,176,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.12 and its 200-day moving average is $166.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.08 and a 1-year high of $192.91.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.34.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

