Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $8.83 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $8,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,474,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,526,000 after acquiring an additional 50,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 526,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

NYSE:WST traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $282.45. 1,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,451. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.65 and a twelve month high of $312.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.70 and a 200 day moving average of $282.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 74.35, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

