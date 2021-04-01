Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 39,723 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,723 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $9,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in The Kroger by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in The Kroger by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,348 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in The Kroger by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Kroger by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,849,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,451,000 after purchasing an additional 313,882 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,248,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $188,518.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,391.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,730 shares of company stock worth $2,708,071 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

KR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.04. 276,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,631,042. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average is $33.22. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

