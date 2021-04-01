Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 7,799 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,844 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $11,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in salesforce.com by 989.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,669 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in salesforce.com by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,903 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 307,029 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $77,163,000 after acquiring an additional 168,201 shares during the period. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $6.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $218.22. 260,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,488,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $200.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.90 and a 200-day moving average of $234.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $130.04 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.91, for a total value of $1,114,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,994.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,030 shares of company stock worth $15,305,352. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.