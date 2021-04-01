Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,467 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,179,575,000 after purchasing an additional 557,239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after purchasing an additional 527,143 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,223,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,603,000 after purchasing an additional 419,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,049,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $778,375,000 after purchasing an additional 267,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,281,000 after purchasing an additional 245,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.05.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $9.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $392.69. The company had a trading volume of 29,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,709. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.55 and a twelve month high of $423.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $392.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,648. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

