Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,366 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.9% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 43,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $14.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $547.99. The stock had a trading volume of 229,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,396,575. The company has a market capitalization of $339.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.66, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $238.39 and a 1-year high of $614.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $540.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

