Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 6,931 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,590 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,931 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of United Rentals worth $9,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in United Rentals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,047,000 after buying an additional 446,646 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United Rentals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,324,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,228,000 after purchasing an additional 125,212 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in United Rentals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,269,000 after purchasing an additional 110,993 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $187,334,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
United Rentals stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $327.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,591. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $339.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.
Several brokerages have commented on URI. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Vertical Research began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.
In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
United Rentals Profile
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
