Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 6,931 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,590 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,931 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of United Rentals worth $9,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in United Rentals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,047,000 after buying an additional 446,646 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United Rentals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,324,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,228,000 after purchasing an additional 125,212 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in United Rentals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,269,000 after purchasing an additional 110,993 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $187,334,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $327.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,591. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $339.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on URI. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Vertical Research began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

