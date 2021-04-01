Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 77,847 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,847 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,579,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,066,000 after acquiring an additional 23,751 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,177,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,790,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,385,000 after acquiring an additional 195,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $72.64. The stock had a trading volume of 472,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,744,967. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.67 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $151.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.25.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

